Dhadak 2: A Cinematic Triumph at Ivy League Universities

Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2' has been screened at Ivy League universities, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, directed by Shazia Iqbal. The film explores caste discrimination through two law students' friendship and love. It has garnered praise for its depiction of social issues in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:31 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating a major milestone as his home production, 'Dhadak 2,' has been screened at several prestigious Ivy League universities in the United States.

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri and directed by Shazia Iqbal, the 2025 romance drama dives deep into caste discrimination, using the backdrop of a love story between two law students to explore the issue. The film has transitioned from movie theaters to academic discussions, stimulating debates on contemporary Indian cinema and social stratification.

Johar expressed pride in the film's international reach, attributing its success to the talented Shazia Iqbal. 'Dhadak 2' has already been showcased at Yale and Brown and will be presented at Columbia and Princeton. The movie is a Hindi-language remake of Mari Selvaraj's praised Tamil film 'Pariyerum Perumal.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

