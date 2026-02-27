Truth Behind the 'Youngest Disciple' Claim: Anoushka Shankar Speaks Out

The controversy surrounding sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's claims of being the youngest and last disciple of sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar has taken a new turn. The Ravi Shankar Institute dismissed these assertions as inaccurate on Friday.

This clarification follows Anoushka Shankar's remarks in an interview, where she addressed misperceptions regarding Sharma's connection to her family. Anoushka acknowledged Sharma's talent but stressed that the story of him being Ravi Shankar's final disciple was overstated.

While Sharma's team cited a 2012 event as evidence of his disciple status, the Institute countered, clarifying the informal nature of the ceremony and limiting any extended tutelage claims. The debate highlights the intricacies within the legacies of musical gurus.

