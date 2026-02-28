Left Menu

Harmony in Kerala: Hindu Temple Hosts Iftar for Muslims

In Kerala's northernmost district, a Hindu temple celebrated religious harmony by hosting an Iftar for the Muslim community. This initiative was part of the Brahmakalashotsavam festival. Unable to attend the previous feast due to Ramadan fasting, local Muslims cherished the inclusive gesture organized by temple and community leaders.

Updated: 28-02-2026
In a remarkable gesture of religious harmony, a Hindu temple in northern Kerala hosted an Iftar meal for the Muslim community. The event took place at the Sree Poobanam Kuzhi Temple in Thachangad amid the ongoing Brahmakalashotsavam festival.

The communal dining was captured in visuals showing Muslim men enjoying their Iftar in the temple courtyard, which was elaborately decorated for the occasion. This initiative aimed to include local Muslims who couldn't attend a previous feast due to the Ramadan fast.

Organized under the aegis of the Poobanam UAE Committee, the event underscored longstanding kinships. "Festivals at this shrine are integral to our lives," remarked a Muslim participant, highlighting shared local traditions that transcend religious boundaries.

