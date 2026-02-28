Left Menu

Controversial YouTuber Salim Wastik Attacked Amid Religious Tensions

Salim Ahmed, known as Salim Wastik, a controversial 50-year-old YouTuber, was attacked in Loni. Police suspect his videos criticizing Muslim practices may have motivated the attack. As investigations continue, efforts are made to identify the assailants and ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:31 IST
Controversial YouTuber Salim Wastik Attacked Amid Religious Tensions
YouTuber
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Loni, Salim Ahmed, a 50-year-old YouTuber known for controversial content, was brutally attacked. The assault took place at his office after morning prayers. Two individuals on bikes, reportedly wearing helmets, approached Ahmed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for stringent action against those responsible. The attack, possibly motivated by Ahmed's videos critiquing Muslim community practices, has raised concerns over religious tensions and online freedom of speech.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation, collecting evidence from CCTV footage and filing an FIR based on Ahmed's son's complaint. As Ahmed battles critical injuries in a Delhi hospital, authorities vow to bring the assailants to justice and uphold law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

TRENDING

1
Landmark Education Partnership: ATLAS and UBC Transform Global Pathways

Landmark Education Partnership: ATLAS and UBC Transform Global Pathways

 United States
2
India's Landmark HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched to Curb Cervical Cancer

India's Landmark HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched to Curb Cervical Cancer

 India
3
Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Tensions After Joint US-Israeli Operation

Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Tensions After Joint US-Israeli Operati...

 Israel
4
Transforming Education: LCGVM Integrates AI and STEM into Curriculum

Transforming Education: LCGVM Integrates AI and STEM into Curriculum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026