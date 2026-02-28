Controversial YouTuber Salim Wastik Attacked Amid Religious Tensions

In a shocking incident in Loni, Salim Ahmed, a 50-year-old YouTuber known for controversial content, was brutally attacked. The assault took place at his office after morning prayers. Two individuals on bikes, reportedly wearing helmets, approached Ahmed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for stringent action against those responsible. The attack, possibly motivated by Ahmed's videos critiquing Muslim community practices, has raised concerns over religious tensions and online freedom of speech.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation, collecting evidence from CCTV footage and filing an FIR based on Ahmed's son's complaint. As Ahmed battles critical injuries in a Delhi hospital, authorities vow to bring the assailants to justice and uphold law and order in Uttar Pradesh.