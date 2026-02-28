Controversy Unfolds: 'The Kerala Story 2' Sparks Protests and Low Ticket Sales

Following the Kerala High Court's decision to permit the release of 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', ticket sales have remained tepid, with protests impacting screenings across the state.

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) protested the film, arguing that it paints Kerala in a negative light. This led to several cancellations in Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kottayam as demonstrators disrupted screenings by tearing posters and chanting slogans.

Despite the initial slow ticket sales, theatre owners remain optimistic, recalling a similar pattern during the debut of the original film. Meanwhile, court discussions revealed concerns over certification processes and potential communal implications, but ultimately allowed the film's release to proceed.