Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: 'The Kerala Story 2' Sparks Protests and Low Ticket Sales

After the Kerala High Court allowed 'The Kerala Story 2' release, ticket sales were sluggish. Protests by the DYFI halted screenings in multiple cities, citing the film's alleged negative portrayal of Kerala. Court proceedings highlighted certification issues, while theatre owners hope for better sales in upcoming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:05 IST
Controversy Unfolds: 'The Kerala Story 2' Sparks Protests and Low Ticket Sales
  • Country:
  • India

Following the Kerala High Court's decision to permit the release of 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', ticket sales have remained tepid, with protests impacting screenings across the state.

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) protested the film, arguing that it paints Kerala in a negative light. This led to several cancellations in Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kottayam as demonstrators disrupted screenings by tearing posters and chanting slogans.

Despite the initial slow ticket sales, theatre owners remain optimistic, recalling a similar pattern during the debut of the original film. Meanwhile, court discussions revealed concerns over certification processes and potential communal implications, but ultimately allowed the film's release to proceed.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

 India
2
Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

 Global
3
AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive

AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive

 India
4
Benfica Fans Suspended for Racist Behavior

Benfica Fans Suspended for Racist Behavior

 Portugal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026