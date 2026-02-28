Victory of Truth: 'The Kerala Story 2' Triumphs Against Ban

Left Menu

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh discusses the significance of 'The Kerala Story 2' after the Kerala High Court lifted the ban, marking the triumph of truth over adversity. The director emphasizes the film's emotional impact and its message about the struggles faced by women and the ongoing protests surrounding its release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:14 IST
'The Kerala Story 2' director Kamakhya Narayan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh has addressed the ongoing protests as cinema halls across the country resumed screenings of 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond'. In a statement to ANI, Singh highlighted the triumph of truth after the Kerala High Court lifted the ban on the film, likening it to a personal victory.

Singh emphatically stated, "Truth is troubled, but it is never defeated. The court's judgment has affirmed this truth for us. This story goes beyond mere cinema; it is an emotion. We must make our citizens aware of how our daughters are being manipulated and victimized through conspiracies."

The film sheds light on the battles faced by young women who have emerged to share their stories. Singh urged viewers to see the film as it emphasizes a broader message transcending regional boundaries. Despite protests, he believes the narrative of 'The Kerala Story 2' is vital for national awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

