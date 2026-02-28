Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

In a landmark achievement, Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team clinched its first-ever Ranji Trophy title by overcoming eight-time winners Karnataka, based on the first innings lead in the final clash at Hubballi.

Applauding the team's historic victory, J-K Sports Minister Satish Sharma highlighted the event as a significant boost for the Union territory's sporting landscape, praising the players' unyielding spirit and dedication.

The win is expected to inspire the next generation of cricketers in J-K, with the government reiterating its commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and development opportunities for young athletes.