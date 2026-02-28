Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports
Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team celebrated a historic win by claiming their first Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka, marking a milestone in the Union territory's sports history. Minister Satish Sharma praised their unmatched spirit and dedication, highlighting this victory as a catalyst for future sporting achievements in J-K.
In a landmark achievement, Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team clinched its first-ever Ranji Trophy title by overcoming eight-time winners Karnataka, based on the first innings lead in the final clash at Hubballi.
Applauding the team's historic victory, J-K Sports Minister Satish Sharma highlighted the event as a significant boost for the Union territory's sporting landscape, praising the players' unyielding spirit and dedication.
The win is expected to inspire the next generation of cricketers in J-K, with the government reiterating its commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and development opportunities for young athletes.
Jammu and Kashmir clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title on basis of first innings lead after final against Karnataka ends in draw.
