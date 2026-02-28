Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team celebrated a historic win by claiming their first Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka, marking a milestone in the Union territory's sports history. Minister Satish Sharma praised their unmatched spirit and dedication, highlighting this victory as a catalyst for future sporting achievements in J-K.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:14 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team clinched its first-ever Ranji Trophy title by overcoming eight-time winners Karnataka, based on the first innings lead in the final clash at Hubballi.

Applauding the team's historic victory, J-K Sports Minister Satish Sharma highlighted the event as a significant boost for the Union territory's sporting landscape, praising the players' unyielding spirit and dedication.

The win is expected to inspire the next generation of cricketers in J-K, with the government reiterating its commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and development opportunities for young athletes.

TRENDING

1
New Zealand qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup from Group 2 of Super Eights along with England.

New Zealand qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup from Group 2 of Super Ei...

 Global
2
Tension in the Middle East Grounds Thousands at Abu Dhabi Airport

Tension in the Middle East Grounds Thousands at Abu Dhabi Airport

 United Arab Emirates
3
Flight Chaos: PV Sindhu Stranded Amid Middle East Tensions

Flight Chaos: PV Sindhu Stranded Amid Middle East Tensions

 India
4
US-Israel Offensive Sparks Escalated Tensions with Iran

US-Israel Offensive Sparks Escalated Tensions with Iran

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026