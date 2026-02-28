Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations
Flight services from Kerala to Gulf countries have been disrupted due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Several flights have been cancelled at major Kerala airports, leaving passengers stranded. Airlines have established helpdesks to assist affected passengers, and advisories have been issued regarding the cancellations.
- Country:
- India
Flight operations from Kerala to Gulf countries have been severely affected, as multiple airlines have cancelled services amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Leading Kerala airports have issued advisories for passengers concerning potential flight cancellations and delays due to regional airspace restrictions.
The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) announced that 18 outbound flights to cities like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Muscat have been cancelled. Similarly, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and Kannur International Airport also reported multiple cancellations.
Airlines have set up helpdesk counters at airports to assist passengers with rescheduling and refunds. Passengers have been advised to confirm flight statuses with airlines before heading to the airports to avoid inconvenience.
ALSO READ
Death toll from strike that hit school in southern Iran has risen to 85 people, an official says on Iranian state TV, reports AP.
Southern Railways Gears Up for Attukal Pongala Festival with Special Train Services
Foundation Stone Laid for Andhra Pradesh Judicial Infrastructure
Transforming Uttar Pradesh: Investment Surge and Social Welfare Advances under CM Yogi Adityanath
Judicial Scrutiny Looms Over West Bengal's Doubtful Voter List