Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

Flight operations from Kerala to Gulf countries have been severely affected, as multiple airlines have cancelled services amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Leading Kerala airports have issued advisories for passengers concerning potential flight cancellations and delays due to regional airspace restrictions.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) announced that 18 outbound flights to cities like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Muscat have been cancelled. Similarly, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and Kannur International Airport also reported multiple cancellations.

Airlines have set up helpdesk counters at airports to assist passengers with rescheduling and refunds. Passengers have been advised to confirm flight statuses with airlines before heading to the airports to avoid inconvenience.