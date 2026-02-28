Left Menu

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

The U.N. Security Council is convening to address a conflict sparked by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Key nations call for a halt to aggression and a return to diplomacy. Guterres emphasizes the threats to peace and calls for immediate de-escalation to prevent wider conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:13 IST
The U.N. Security Council is set to meet on Saturday following the U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, which have intensified tensions in the Middle East. Diplomats reported that the 15-member body will convene at 4 p.m. local time in New York.

Under Britain's leadership as the current council president, the session was convened at the request of Russia and China, who cited an 'unprovoked act of armed aggression' by the U.S. and Israel. France, Bahrain, and Colombia also sought the emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to address the council, denouncing the military escalation and urging for a cessation of hostilities. He cautioned against the broader regional impact if such aggression continues, imploring all parties to return to diplomatic talks promptly.

