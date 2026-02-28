Amartya Sen's Electoral Roll Saga: From Controversy to Confirmation

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has secured his place on the post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal, classified as a 'Non-Resident Indian,' according to Election Commission officials. This conclusion comes after significant controversy and debate regarding his status.

The poll panel initiated a hearing by issuing notice to Sen's residence in Santiniketan. Despite his absence abroad, documents such as a 2002 voter's list, Sen's passport, Aadhaar card, and his mother's death certificate were submitted, addressing concerns over his inclusion.

Following the submission, confirmation of Sen's inclusion brought relief to his family and associates. This development follows the deletion of 63.66 lakh names from the electoral rolls in West Bengal as part of the Special Intensive Revision process, reducing the state's voter count.

