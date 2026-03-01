Championing Tamil: M K Stalin's Birthday Pledge for Progress

In a poignant message on his 73rd birthday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin underscored his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Tamil language and advancing the state's interests. Addressing the public, he reaffirmed his unyielding dedication to overcoming adversities through collective intellectual strength.

Stalin, reflecting on his relentless political journey, proudly highlighted the transformative impact of the Dravidian Model of governance, asserting that it has elevated Tamil Nadu to a leading state revered globally. He encouraged unity to protect their ideological path, drawing inspiration from iconic Dravidian leaders.

In a significant acknowledgment, V Ranganathan of the Trained Priests Students Association praised the government's initiative in diversifying priesthood training, marking a shift towards equal spirituality. He emphasized the importance of appointing government-trained priests to achieve social equality in major temples.