Championing Tamil: M K Stalin's Birthday Pledge for Progress

M K Stalin, on his 73rd birthday, reaffirmed his commitment to Tamil Nadu's progress and Tamil language protection. Emphasizing unity against adversities, the Chief Minister highlighted the success of the Dravidian Model. Stalin also supported social equality initiatives in priesthood training, promoting diverse representation in temple appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:41 IST
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant message on his 73rd birthday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin underscored his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Tamil language and advancing the state's interests. Addressing the public, he reaffirmed his unyielding dedication to overcoming adversities through collective intellectual strength.

Stalin, reflecting on his relentless political journey, proudly highlighted the transformative impact of the Dravidian Model of governance, asserting that it has elevated Tamil Nadu to a leading state revered globally. He encouraged unity to protect their ideological path, drawing inspiration from iconic Dravidian leaders.

In a significant acknowledgment, V Ranganathan of the Trained Priests Students Association praised the government's initiative in diversifying priesthood training, marking a shift towards equal spirituality. He emphasized the importance of appointing government-trained priests to achieve social equality in major temples.

