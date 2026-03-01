Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Madhya Pradesh
Two individuals lost their lives and one was critically injured in a motorcycle collision in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh. The accident happened near Sumer village on Sagar Road. Victims include Amar Singh Bansal and Nitin Rawat, with Monu Kurmi critically injured. Police are investigating the case.
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a fatal collision between two motorcycles resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left another seriously injured.
The accident took place late Saturday night near the Sumer village bridge on Sagar Road, approximately 80 km from the district headquarters. According to Begumganj police station house officer Rajeev Uike, the motorcycles collided head-on.
Victims Amar Singh Bansal (40) from Sagar district and Nitin Rawat (18) succumbed to their injuries, while Rawat's friend, Monu Kurmi (20), remains in serious condition. Police have registered a case and commenced an investigation into the incident.
