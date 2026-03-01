Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a fatal collision between two motorcycles resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left another seriously injured.

The accident took place late Saturday night near the Sumer village bridge on Sagar Road, approximately 80 km from the district headquarters. According to Begumganj police station house officer Rajeev Uike, the motorcycles collided head-on.

Victims Amar Singh Bansal (40) from Sagar district and Nitin Rawat (18) succumbed to their injuries, while Rawat's friend, Monu Kurmi (20), remains in serious condition. Police have registered a case and commenced an investigation into the incident.