Vibrant Procession Marks Hindu Virat Sammelan in Bagalkote

A lively procession celebrating the Hindu Virat Sammelan occurred in Bagalkote, drawing over 5,000 participants. The event followed communal tensions from a related rally. Participants, including women with ceremonial pots, marched with saffron flags and performed traditional dances, showcasing local folk art without incident.

Bagalkote | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:39 IST
Vibrant Procession Marks Hindu Virat Sammelan in Bagalkote
On Sunday, Bagalkote hosted a vibrant procession as part of the Hindu Virat Sammelan, attracting more than 5,000 participants. The event followed recent communal clashes during a related rally commemorating the 17th-century Maratha ruler Shivaji's birth anniversary.

Hindu activists, adorned in saffron shawls, paraded through prominent parts of the town, accompanied by drum beats and performances by various folk art troupes. The procession featured tableaux of notable state figures, a participant as Basaveshwara, and thousands of women carrying ceremonial pots.

The event saw participants waving bhagwa flags and chanting pro-Hindu slogans, with visuals capturing the energetic dance of activists as they progressed. Thankfully, the procession concluded without any untoward incidents.

