Vibrant Procession Marks Hindu Virat Sammelan in Bagalkote

On Sunday, Bagalkote hosted a vibrant procession as part of the Hindu Virat Sammelan, attracting more than 5,000 participants. The event followed recent communal clashes during a related rally commemorating the 17th-century Maratha ruler Shivaji's birth anniversary.

Hindu activists, adorned in saffron shawls, paraded through prominent parts of the town, accompanied by drum beats and performances by various folk art troupes. The procession featured tableaux of notable state figures, a participant as Basaveshwara, and thousands of women carrying ceremonial pots.

The event saw participants waving bhagwa flags and chanting pro-Hindu slogans, with visuals capturing the energetic dance of activists as they progressed. Thankfully, the procession concluded without any untoward incidents.

