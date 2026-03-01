Left Menu

Ensuring Seamless Devotion at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to optimize facilities for upcoming festivals at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Emphasizing hospitality and fair pricing at religious sites, he also urged protection of heritage sites during constructions and insisted on female trainers in gyms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:36 IST
As the festival season approaches, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for top-notch arrangements at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham to accommodate numerous devotees. Adityanath emphasized that visitors should face no grievances, marking a commitment to exemplary hospitality and streamlined visitor management.

During a meeting at the Circuit House auditorium, the Chief Minister also laid out directives to maintain fair pricing at shops within the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, reinforcing the idea that religious institutions serve as sanctuaries of devotion rather than revenue generators. He reviewed ongoing construction projects and highlighted the importance of preserving historical Heritages like Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats.

Adityanath prioritized the development of an efficient passenger system at the under-construction Godaulia ropeway station. Additionally, he mandated gym inspections to confirm the presence of female trainers. His visit to Varanasi also included worship ceremonies at local temples, reflecting his engagement with religious traditions.

