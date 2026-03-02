Suriya Shines as 'Vishwanath & Sons' Promises a Heartfelt Family Drama

Tamil cinema icon Suriya is set to captivate audiences once more with his upcoming venture, 'Vishwanath & Sons'. Announced on Monday, the film is a family drama, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Venky Atluri, known for his work on 'Lucky Baskhar'.

Billed as Suriya's 46th project as a lead actor, 'Vishwanath & Sons' explores themes of familial bonds and emotional connections. The poster teases an emotional narrative with Suriya seen holding a smiling baby, suggesting the warmth and power of his character's presence.

The film, to be released in July, features a stellar cast including Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, and Radhika Sarathkumar, among others. Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the project boasts music by G V Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nimish Ravi.

(With inputs from agencies.)