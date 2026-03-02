Left Menu

Suriya Shines as 'Vishwanath & Sons' Promises a Heartfelt Family Drama

Suriya's 46th movie, 'Vishwanath & Sons', promises to touch hearts with its emotional family drama. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju and has a talented ensemble cast. It's set for a July release, spotlighting the emotional bond between a man and a young girl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:17 IST
  • India

Tamil cinema icon Suriya is set to captivate audiences once more with his upcoming venture, 'Vishwanath & Sons'. Announced on Monday, the film is a family drama, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Venky Atluri, known for his work on 'Lucky Baskhar'.

Billed as Suriya's 46th project as a lead actor, 'Vishwanath & Sons' explores themes of familial bonds and emotional connections. The poster teases an emotional narrative with Suriya seen holding a smiling baby, suggesting the warmth and power of his character's presence.

The film, to be released in July, features a stellar cast including Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, and Radhika Sarathkumar, among others. Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the project boasts music by G V Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nimish Ravi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

