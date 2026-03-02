Political Tensions Escalate as Internal Snoop Allegations Fly

Amidst the escalating power struggle in Karnataka politics, veteran BJP leader R Ashoka accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of deploying state intelligence agencies to surveil MLAs backing Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. He made these claims based on media reports suggesting intra-party espionage.

Highlighting the misuse of state resources, Ashoka criticized the administration for allegedly focusing on internal political espionage over pressing issues such as unchecked drug operations and rising communal tensions. He argued that the state's priorities are misaligned, emphasizing that governance should not revolve around survival politics.

In a broader critique, he questioned the silence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who actively speaks against the misuse of institutions but remained quiet over these allegations. The ongoing factional dispute has reportedly seen 40 MLAs convened in Bengaluru, discussing Siddaramaiah's leadership under Shivakumar's influence.