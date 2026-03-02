Left Menu

Celebrating Tamil Heritage: A Literary Tribute to Cultural Unity

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan released 13 publications celebrating Tamil scholars and cultural heritage. The event emphasized India's cultural unity, with books covering diverse topics from ancient ports to architectural marvels. The publications reflect philosophies of unity, highlighting India's shared civilisational ethos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:41 IST
In a ceremony on Monday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan unveiled 13 new publications celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of Tamil heritage, scholars, and architectural wonders. These works, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Publications Division, include a notable book on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

The publications span a wide civilisational spectrum, highlighting landmarks from places like the ancient port city of Arikamedu to religious edifices such as the Meenakshi Amman Temple and the Brihadeeswara Temple. They also cover important cultural elements like Bhakti literature and Sangam-era musical instruments.

Vice President Radhakrishnan underscored India's cultural unity, noting the nation's diverse linguistic landscape is held together by a singular cultural soul. He cited the philosophies of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir' to stress the shared ethos that binds the country. The event saw the presence of Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State L Murugan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

