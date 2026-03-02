India Stands Firm Amidst West Asia Tensions
In a response to recent escalations in West Asia, Indian PM Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. He thanked their leaders for supporting the Indian community amidst the attacks on regional sovereignty and discussed efforts for peace. Flight disruptions have stranded many Indians in Gulf nations.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held conversations with key Middle Eastern leaders, including the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, condemning recent attacks violating regional sovereignty. Modi affirmed India's solidarity with these nations and thanked them for safeguarding the substantial Indian expatriate community living there during turbulent times.
Speaking with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Modi shared India's concerns over the evolving regional dynamics, reinforcing his call for peace and stability. These discussions coincide with heightened tensions following attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, which retaliated with strikes targeting Israel and US installations.
The unfolding crisis has disrupted flights across West Asia, stranding many Indian nationals. The Indian government's Cabinet Committee on Security expressed serious concern for the safety of Indians in the area, and helplines have been activated by the Ministry of External Affairs to provide aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Asia
- India
- Gulf
- Modi
- Bahrain
- Saudi Arabia
- Jordan
- Iran
- Israel
- Indian community
ALSO READ
We reaffirm our support for peace, security and well-being of people of Jordan: PM Modi after talking to King of Jordan.
PM Modi speaks to King Abdullah II of Jordan; conveys deep concern at the evolving situation in the region.
PM Modi thanks King of Jordan for taking care of Indian community in his country in this difficult hour.
India condemns attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour: PM Modi after talking to Bahrain King.
PM Modi thanks Bahrain King for steadfast support extended to Indian community in Bahrain.