India Stands Firm Amidst West Asia Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held conversations with key Middle Eastern leaders, including the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, condemning recent attacks violating regional sovereignty. Modi affirmed India's solidarity with these nations and thanked them for safeguarding the substantial Indian expatriate community living there during turbulent times.

Speaking with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Modi shared India's concerns over the evolving regional dynamics, reinforcing his call for peace and stability. These discussions coincide with heightened tensions following attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, which retaliated with strikes targeting Israel and US installations.

The unfolding crisis has disrupted flights across West Asia, stranding many Indian nationals. The Indian government's Cabinet Committee on Security expressed serious concern for the safety of Indians in the area, and helplines have been activated by the Ministry of External Affairs to provide aid.

