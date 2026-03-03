Left Menu

Honoring the Brave Nisei Soldiers: A Tale of Valor and Resilience

The 'I am an American: The Nisei Soldier Experience' exhibit in San Francisco honors second-generation Japanese American soldiers who fought in World War II. Despite facing prejudice and their families being interned, these soldiers demonstrated loyalty and courage, making significant contributions to the war effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:55 IST
The 'I am an American: The Nisei Soldier Experience' exhibit in San Francisco pays tribute to second-generation Japanese American soldiers who bravely fought in World War II despite facing severe racial prejudice. Their families were interned in camps, labeled 'alien enemies' by the same country they served valiantly.

The exhibit showcases personal artifacts, such as Sgt. Gary Uchida's travel bag and Rihachi Mayewaki's handmade note holder, symbolizing the endurance and patriotism of these soldiers. The story of Staff Sgt. Robert Kuroda, who posthumously received the Medal of Honor, reflects their incredible sacrifice and determination.

Presented by the National Veterans Network and the National Museum of the United States Army, this five-year traveling exhibit aims to educate and inspire future generations by shining a light on these unsung heroes. It will visit 10 cities, including Los Angeles and Portland, showcasing the human stories behind historical events.

