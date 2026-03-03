Celebrating Holi: A Festival of Unity and Joy in Andhra Pradesh

In a message that resonated across Andhra Pradesh, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended Holi greetings to the people, highlighting the festival's role in reinforcing unity and goodwill. The Holi celebration, they noted, stands as a colorful symbol of national integration and community spirit.

Governor Nazeer emphasized that Holi fosters social harmony and the triumph of good over evil. 'Holi', with its vibrant festivities of color-sprinkling, transcends social barriers and strengthens the social fabric, he remarked, adding that it reflects the power of truth and communal prosperity.

Echoing these sentiments, Chief Minister Naidu remarked on the enduring spirit of 'Kama Dahana' and the joy it brings. He extended heartfelt wishes, underlining the festival's role in bringing new colors to life and serving as a beacon of goodwill and unity among the people.