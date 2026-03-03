Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians
At least 42 civilians have died and 104 others have been wounded in recent Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes. The ongoing conflict, triggered by retaliatory strikes, has also displaced around 16,400 households. The United Nations has called for a halt to the fighting, stressing the impact on humanitarian aid delivery to affected regions.
The ongoing conflict was sparked by retaliatory actions, with Afghanistan accusing Pakistani forces of targeting its civilians, a claim Pakistan denies. The military engagements have resulted in cross-border skirmishes, airstrikes, and heavy damage on both sides.
The United Nations has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, emphasizing the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the conflict. Displacement of households and restrictions on movement challenge the delivery of essential aid to those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
