Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

In the wake of escalating tensions in West Asia, Indian students residing in Tehran have been securely relocated to Qom, according to the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA). The relocation forms part of precautionary measures to ensure student safety amidst rising regional conflict.

The operation, executed with the coordination of the Indian Embassy in Tehran, involved the provision of buses to transport students. AIMSA expressed gratitude to embassy authorities for their prompt and efficient handling of the relocation process, ensuring all students' safety and well-being.

Amid the closure of Iranian airspace, the relocation was deemed essential as immediate air evacuation was impossible. The situation has induced significant concern among thousands of Indian students pursuing education in Iran, leading to advisories directing students to move to safer locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)