Robotaxi Rollbacks: Middle East Tensions Disrupt Chinese Autonomy Advances

In a dramatic shift due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Chinese autonomous driving firm WeRide has put a halt to its robotaxi operations in Dubai. The decision comes amidst a backdrop of increasing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, affecting the key markets for the burgeoning robotaxi industry.

Over recent years, Chinese robotaxi firms have targeted the Gulf region for overseas expansion, lured by a favorable regulatory landscape and strong demand for ride-hailing services. Despite the current suspension in Dubai, WeRide continues its services in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, ensuring regular public and commercial operations continue without interruption.

Furthermore, WeRide and other Chinese players like Baidu's Apollo Go and Pony.ai are focusing on employee safety, recommending remote work and limiting unnecessary travel. Apollo Go is coordinating with local regulators to adjust its services, and Pony.ai, after briefly suspending on-road testing, is preparing to resume at a suitable time.

(With inputs from agencies.)