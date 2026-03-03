Left Menu

Robotaxi Rollbacks: Middle East Tensions Disrupt Chinese Autonomy Advances

Chinese autonomous driving companies have paused robotaxi services in Dubai due to escalating Middle Eastern conflicts. WeRide halted its operations, while Baidu's Apollo Go and Pony.ai monitor the situation closely. Though operations continue in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, employee safety protocols are in place with work-from-home measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:05 IST
In a dramatic shift due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Chinese autonomous driving firm WeRide has put a halt to its robotaxi operations in Dubai. The decision comes amidst a backdrop of increasing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, affecting the key markets for the burgeoning robotaxi industry.

Over recent years, Chinese robotaxi firms have targeted the Gulf region for overseas expansion, lured by a favorable regulatory landscape and strong demand for ride-hailing services. Despite the current suspension in Dubai, WeRide continues its services in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, ensuring regular public and commercial operations continue without interruption.

Furthermore, WeRide and other Chinese players like Baidu's Apollo Go and Pony.ai are focusing on employee safety, recommending remote work and limiting unnecessary travel. Apollo Go is coordinating with local regulators to adjust its services, and Pony.ai, after briefly suspending on-road testing, is preparing to resume at a suitable time.

