Suvendu Adhikari's Call for Hindu Unity at Dol Yatra Amidst Political Tensions in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, made a notable appearance during the Dol Yatra festivities on Tuesday, participating in a procession in Bhabanipur, the constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari used the platform to call for unity among Hindus and criticized interpretations of secularism in India.

Addressing those gathered, Adhikari stated that the essence of 'Hindustan' is the peaceful coexistence of Hindus and people from other communities. He urged the Hindu community to unite in efforts to dislodge what he described as the 'appeasement-friendly' Mamata Banerjee government.

Adhikari's remarks and visit to Bhabanipur have intensified speculation about his potential candidacy in the upcoming April state elections. In contrast, TMC's Kunal Ghosh condemned the BJP's actions, asserting that West Bengal celebrates Dol Yatra and Holi as an example of true pluralism.

(With inputs from agencies.)