Heightened Tensions: U.S. Evacuates Personnel Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

The United States ramped up security measures in the Middle East on Tuesday, ordering non-emergency government personnel and their families to evacuate six countries, amidst rising tensions with Iran. Diplomatic missions were shuttered across the region, increasing geopolitical unease.

A drone attack led to the closing of the U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia, with Americans in key cities like Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran told to shelter in place. The United States ceased regular and emergency consular activities in Kuwait and extended this advisory throughout the region.

In Israel, the American embassy announced its inability to evacuate citizens, encouraging Americans to arrange their own security. These actions reflect an escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, compelling heightened security and restricted military travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)