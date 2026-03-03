Left Menu

Crypto Conmen Nabbed: Delhi Police Crack Interstate Scam

Delhi Police apprehended an interstate gang involved in duping and robbing people under the guise of cryptocurrency transactions. Four men posed as police officers, targeting victims with false cryptocurrency deals. The operation stemmed from a February incident in Delhi, with further investigations ongoing to locate absconding associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate gang accused of duping individuals under the pretense of cryptocurrency transactions, arresting four suspects.

The accused, posing as police officers, allegedly lured victims with fake USDT deals and resorted to robbery.

Investigations continue as some associates remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

