Crypto Conmen Nabbed: Delhi Police Crack Interstate Scam
Delhi Police apprehended an interstate gang involved in duping and robbing people under the guise of cryptocurrency transactions. Four men posed as police officers, targeting victims with false cryptocurrency deals. The operation stemmed from a February incident in Delhi, with further investigations ongoing to locate absconding associates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate gang accused of duping individuals under the pretense of cryptocurrency transactions, arresting four suspects.
The accused, posing as police officers, allegedly lured victims with fake USDT deals and resorted to robbery.
Investigations continue as some associates remain at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cryptocurrency
- Delhi Police
- interstate gang
- robbery
- fraud
- USDT
- scam
- arrests
- crime
- investigation
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Key Accused Pranoy Prakash Arrested
Punjab Finance Minister Criticizes BJP Over Tech Failures in Banking Fraud
Govt Welcomes Arrest of Senior Health Officials in R1M Tender Fraud Probe
Summons Expected for West Bengal Education Scam Probe
Five Arrested in Solan UPI Fraud Case