ZEE5 Unveils Thrilling Psychological Drama 'Dalimb'

ZEE5 has unveiled the first look of its upcoming Hindi thriller-drama "Dalimb," featuring Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. The psychological narrative set in suburban middle-class Mumbai explores themes of memory, guilt, and human relationships.

"Dalimb" marks the directorial debut of Priya Aven and includes notable performances by actors Priya Bapat, Kshitish Date, and Kavin Dave. According to ZEE5's Kaveri Das, the film aims to fortify the platform's Direct-to-Digital ecosystem.

Actor Jitendra Kumar believes the depth of his character, Suraaj, will resonate with audiences, adding another layer to this cinematic experience. The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)