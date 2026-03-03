Delhi Blooms: Flower Festival Brings Cheer to Connaught Place

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta opened the NDMC's two-day Flower Festival at Connaught Place on Tuesday, showcasing seasonal blooms and floral displays in the city center. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) event aims to promote urban gardening and green awareness in the heart of the capital.

The festival features over 15,500 potted plants and includes themed sections with flowers such as dahlias, petunias, and marigolds. Unique attractions include landscaped displays, floral arrangements, and selfie-point structures like pyramid and heart shapes. Visitors can also enjoy stalls offering gardening tools and decorative items for sale.

Gupta praised NDMC for its green initiatives, highlighting that the council has transformed central Delhi with its floral displays. The event is part of NDMC's efforts to boost interest in horticulture and make Delhi greener and more vibrant.