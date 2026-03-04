Left Menu

Satellite Images Reveal Damage at Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility

Satellite images have revealed damage at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility following a US-Israeli attack. Despite claims that Iran's capabilities were destroyed, recent imagery suggests rebuilding efforts. The IAEA reports restricted access, preventing it from assessing uranium stockpiles, while new activity has been observed at damaged sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:02 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Recent satellite images have exposed significant destruction at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, highlighting damaged buildings and entrances as a result of a US-Israeli attack. Vantor, a Colorado-based imaging firm, released the photos on Monday, revealing the extent of the aftermath.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed some damage at the site but reassured no radiological consequences are expected. The Natanz facility, vital to Iran's nuclear strategy, was targeted during the conflict between Iran and Israel in June 2025.

Despite previous statements by the US about obliterating Iran's nuclear power, recent discoveries indicate Iran's continued nuclear aspirations. Restricted access by the IAEA further complicates assessment efforts, with satellite images suggesting possible recovery and rebuilding activities at impacted sites.

