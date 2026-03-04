BJP Announces Candidates for Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, with a strong lineup featuring Union minister Ramdas Athawale and former state minister Vinod Tawde. The elections come as seven seats are set to become vacant in April.

Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with a significant majority of over 230 MLAs in the 288-member assembly, is poised for success, ensuring the election of all its four nominees. Other candidates include Maya Chintaman Ivnate and Ramrao Wadkute.

The outgoing Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra include political heavyweights such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Athawale. The Election Commission of India has scheduled polling for March 16, alongside elections for 37 seats across 10 states.

(With inputs from agencies.)