Holi Celebrations in Jharkhand: A Harmony of Colors and Brotherhood

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their warm Holi greetings on Wednesday, highlighting the festival's message of unity and harmony.

Governor Gangwar shared on X his hopes for renewed energy and vitality through the festival's celebration of joy and brotherhood. Chief Minister Soren emphasised shared happiness and strengthened bonds.

Across Jharkhand, the festival's vibrant celebrations are being marked by traditional Holi songs and colorful 'gulal'. Authorities have implemented strict security measures to ensure safety, including additional police presence and patrolling, following extensive mock drills.

