Maharashtra's Green Revolution: Boosting Bamboo's Potential

The Maharashtra government is promoting bamboo cultivation to generate jobs, preserve artisan skills, and reduce plastic use. Programs like the 'Atal Bamboo Samruddhi Yojana' provide financial support to farmers. Efforts include training centers and potential market policies, aiming to boost bamboo-based economic and cultural growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:43 IST
The Maharashtra government is actively encouraging the cultivation of bamboo, aiming to bolster rural employment, maintain traditional crafts, and decrease plastic reliance, as stated by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Wednesday.

During a legislative assembly discussion, Naik highlighted the widespread potential for bamboo cultivation across various regions of the state, including Konkan and Vidarbha. The state has initiated the 'Atal Bamboo Samruddhi Yojana', offering substantial financial backing for farmers to grow bamboo, with a vision to revolutionize the bamboo industry through enhanced awareness and quality planting materials.

To encourage production, the government is contemplating stable procurement rates for bamboo products. Additionally, it is fostering training programs and has facilitated significant financial assistance through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. The initiatives aim to revive traditional bamboo arts, ensuring consistent employment and economic growth, while also focusing on environmental sustainability.

