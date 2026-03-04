Left Menu

Controversy Ignites as Swami's Remarks On Warkari Scriptures Stir Debate

NCP leader Jayant Patil criticized Swami Govindadevgiri's remarks on Warkari scriptures. Patil described the comments as 'deeply hurtful' and urged for an apology, emphasizing the spiritual significance of these texts. The comments risk societal discord, leading to calls for government intervention and respect for Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

NCP leader Jayant Patil voiced strong objections on Wednesday regarding remarks by Swami Govindadevgiri that disparaged Warkari scriptures. He described these comments as 'deeply hurtful,' demanding an apology and urging respect for Maharashtra's spiritual legacy.

Patil raised the issue in the legislative assembly, where he emphasized the independence and social significance of scriptures, including Dnyaneshwari, Bhagwat, and the abhangas of Sant Namdev and Sant Tukaram. These works, he noted, are revered for promoting equality and devotion.

The remarks have sparked displeasure among Warkaris, devotees of Lord Vitthal, urging the state government to address these concerns. In response, a statement from the government acknowledging the sentiments of the Warkari sect is expected.

