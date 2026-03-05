Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Bold Population Strategy: A Game-Changer in the Making?

Andhra Pradesh is introducing a Rs 25,000 birth incentive for couples having a second child or more to raise its Total Fertility Rate. The plan includes subsidising IVF, reducing teenage pregnancies, empowering women, and addressing challenges of ageing populations. A new population policy is expected by March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to address the declining birth rate, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced on Thursday the state's plans to roll out a Rs 25,000 incentive for couples having a second child or more. The government's approach aims to lift the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) from the current 1.5 to the replacement level of 2.1.

Naidu highlighted the broader implications of population management, noting challenges faced by countries with ageing populations. The policy, expected by March, will shift from population control to a comprehensive care framework with pillars focusing on maternity, empowerment, health digitisation, and support for the elderly and workforce development.

The initiative plans to subsidize in-vitro fertilisation, address teenage pregnancies, empower women through infrastructure improvements, and engage retired professionals. With proactive strategies, Naidu aims to address the economic impacts of declining fertility rates and an ageing population while encouraging sustainable growth for Andhra Pradesh.

