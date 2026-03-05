Broadcom's $100 Billion AI Chip Surge: A New Challenger to Nvidia

Shares of Broadcom skyrocketed over 6% in premarket trading on Thursday, following the firm's forecast of more than $100 billion in AI chip sales next year. The move positions Broadcom as a serious challenger in a space historically dominated by Nvidia, as the push for artificial intelligence's vast computing power intensifies.

Major technology players like Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are projected to spend upwards of $600 billion this year on AI infrastructure, driving demand for crucial components such as chips, servers, and networking equipment. This trend is propelling Broadcom, who, according to Melius Research analysts, is poised to supply approximately 10 gigawatts of AI demand by 2027.

As investors question whether AI-related expenditures will deliver desirable returns, Broadcom's surge nearly eradicates its 8.3% stock drop witnessed in 2026, with the possibility of adding over $94 billion in market value. CEO Hock Tan assured stakeholders of the company's readiness amid component shortages, having secured vital resources through 2028.

