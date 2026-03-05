Middle East Tensions Soar as Iran and Israel Exchange Strikes

The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel has intensified with Iran launching fresh attacks against Israel, American military bases, and several regional countries. Tehran's defensive stance follows a series of Israeli and U.S. strikes targeting its military and nuclear capabilities, aiming to destabilize Iran's government.

This conflict has rapidly affected 14 countries across the Middle East, with Azerbaijan accusing Iran of a drone attack, increasing tensions. The war has led to significant disruptions in oil supplies and global air travel. The death toll continues to rise, including Iranian civilians, Lebanese casualties, Israelis, and six U.S. military personnel.

The conflict remains without a clear resolution in sight. The situation has caused oil prices to fluctuate, while Israel issued an evacuation warning for Beirut suburbs, signaling potential escalations. The war risks drawing in more regional powers and further destabilizing the already volatile area.

(With inputs from agencies.)