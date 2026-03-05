Left Menu

Demographic Shift: Maharashtra's Population Dynamics Unveiled

Maharashtra's population is projected to reach 12.93 crore by March 2026, with urbanization and an aging population as key trends. The reduced fertility rate and rising life expectancy contribute to these demographic changes, highlighting the state's growing urban spaces, improved health infrastructure, and skewed sex ratio.

Maharashtra's population is projected to reach 12.93 crore by March 2026, as noted in the Economic Survey 2025-26. This growth marks a new phase in the state, with notable trends including a declining fertility rate and an aging demographic.

The report highlights that Maharashtra's urbanization rate stands at 45.2%, significantly higher than the national average of 31.1%. By 2026, the urban population is expected to continue its upward trend, powered by increased life expectancy and a skewed sex ratio.

The survey emphasizes notable improvements in public health. The state's infant mortality rate and crude birth rate are declining faster than national averages, reflecting enhanced health infrastructure. However, challenges such as disparities in literacy rates and the widening gap in the sex ratio persist.

