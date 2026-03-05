Legal Laughter Returns: 'Maamla Legal Hai' Back for Second Season

The popular courtroom comedy series 'Maamla Legal Hai' will grace Netflix once more for its second season, set to premiere on April 3, according to an announcement from the streaming giant on Thursday.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series takes viewers back to the chaotic and humorous world of the fictional Patparganj District Court, blending satire with the drama of everyday legal proceedings. The upcoming season boasts an ensemble cast, including actor-politician Ravi Kishan reprising his role as lawyer VD Tyagi, now promoted to a judge, alongside returning talents Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi, and Anjum Batra.

New additions to the cast for season two include actors Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav. Behind the scenes, Sameer Saxena continues as showrunner while Rahul Pandey directs, working from a script by Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja, and Tatsat Pandey, with Kunal Anejal at the helm of the writing team.