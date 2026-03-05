Left Menu

Singapore's Major Bust: Prince Group's Scam Unraveled

Singapore police have arrested three Singaporeans linked to the transnational scam syndicate, Prince Group. The group's founder, Chen Zhi, is in Chinese custody and assets worth S$500 million have been seized. The U.S. Justice Department has charged Chen with wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:17 IST
Singapore's Major Bust: Prince Group's Scam Unraveled
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a high-profile operation, Singapore police have detained three locals connected to the Prince Group, an alleged transnational scam syndicate. This move comes as the group's founder, Chen Zhi, faces detention in China following charges from the U.S. Justice Department for wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The arrests occurred between November 2025 and January 2026, implicating a director of a car leasing company and two others recently returned from Cambodia. Authorities have frozen assets amounting to S$350 million, including properties, luxury cars, and other high-value items.

Prince Group, with over 100 enterprises across 30 countries, has been linked to scam operations primarily based in Cambodia and Myanmar. Despite the charges, the conglomerate asserts its innocence. A Singaporean woman suspected of fraud remains at large, believed to be in Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Challenges UniQure's Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial

FDA Challenges UniQure's Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Escalate as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

 Global
3
Congress Nominates Key Figures for Telangana's Rajya Sabha Seats

Congress Nominates Key Figures for Telangana's Rajya Sabha Seats

 India
4
World Leaders Urge Peace: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

World Leaders Urge Peace: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026