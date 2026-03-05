Left Menu

Blockbusters and Scandals: Entertainment World in the Spotlight

The latest entertainment news highlights include Disney Pixar's 'Hoppers' aiming for success with a viral meme, Berlin Film Festival's directorial changes, new contracts for TV host Gayle King, and Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney's involvement in Wrexham commentary. Kevin Spacey faces civil lawsuits, while rapper Ghetts receives a prison sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:31 IST
Disney Pixar is capitalizing on a viral sensation, hoping to transform a clip of a quirky lizard from their film 'Hoppers' into box office gold. Created inadvertently, the social media hit emerged from 'Elio's' end credits, launched last June. The new film premieres in theaters this weekend, accompanied by much anticipation.

Tricia Tuttle remains as director of the Berlin Film Festival, continuing her role amid tensions over the Gaza situation. Steered by a renewed set of guidelines, Tuttle's leadership faced scrutiny following an emergency meeting by Germany's government due to February's geopolitical strains.

In a separate development, CBS News confirmed that TV host Gayle King has signed a fresh contract, ending speculation about her future. Continually committed to her position, King expressed enthusiasm for advancing her role in 'CBS Mornings'. Additionally, Kevin Spacey confronts legal challenges with British men pursuing civil trials alleging historical assaults.

