GAFCON's Bold Move: Reshaping Global Anglican Leadership

A group of conservative Anglican churches, known as GAFCON, has announced a new leadership council, challenging the authority of the Archbishop of Canterbury. This move signifies a growing division within the Anglican Communion over various theological and social issues, including the ordination of women and LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:32 IST
An influential group of conservative Anglican churches, GAFCON, announced the formation of a new council on Thursday to lead the global Anglican Communion. This move directly challenges the authority of the Archbishop of Canterbury, just as Sarah Mullally is about to be installed, marking a significant shift amid longstanding tensions within the Church.

GAFCON, which primarily comprises churches from Africa and Asia and claims to represent the majority of Anglicans worldwide, opposes liberal shifts within the Communion. These include the ordination of women and greater LGBTQ+ inclusion, as highlighted by their criticism of the Church of England's appointment of Sarah Mullally, the first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

This newly established council will include bishops, priests, and lay members, each with voting privileges. While Archbishop Laurent Mbanda has been elected as chairman, the council insists he will not hold more power than others, emphasizing a shared leadership model. GAFCON seeks to reorganize rather than separate from the Anglican Communion, realigning around Biblical authority.

