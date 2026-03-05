Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority

On Thursday, conservative Anglicans convened in Nigeria voiced a call for a transformation in the global Anglican Communion's leadership structure. They proposed governing by a council with voting rights for bishops, clergy, and lay members, directly challenging the traditional authority of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

During the conference, the assembly unanimously elected Rwandan Archbishop Laurent Mbanda as the chairman of this nascent council. However, they emphasized that Mbanda would not hold a primus inter pares (first among equals) status but rather participate in shared leadership dynamics.

This shift signifies a significant movement within the Anglican community, reflecting a desire for distributed leadership and collaborative decision-making processes.