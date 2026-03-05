Left Menu

Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority

Conservative Anglicans at a Nigerian conference propose a shift in leadership of the Anglican Communion to a council including bishops, clergy, and lay members. They elected Rwandan Archbishop Laurent Mbanda as chairman, emphasizing shared power rather than primacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:18 IST
Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

On Thursday, conservative Anglicans convened in Nigeria voiced a call for a transformation in the global Anglican Communion's leadership structure. They proposed governing by a council with voting rights for bishops, clergy, and lay members, directly challenging the traditional authority of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

During the conference, the assembly unanimously elected Rwandan Archbishop Laurent Mbanda as the chairman of this nascent council. However, they emphasized that Mbanda would not hold a primus inter pares (first among equals) status but rather participate in shared leadership dynamics.

This shift signifies a significant movement within the Anglican community, reflecting a desire for distributed leadership and collaborative decision-making processes.

TRENDING

1
NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

 Belgium
2
China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

 China
3
From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

 India
4
AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026