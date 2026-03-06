Rahul Gandhi Warns Against 'Darkness' in Politics and Global Relations
Rahul Gandhi, addressing the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru's meeting, criticized current politics and international relations as being devoid of understanding and leaning towards violence. He emphasized that these practices run towards darkness, urging for an approach focused on love, respect, and comprehension.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted concerns about modern politics and international dynamics, describing them as inclining towards 'darkness' and lacking in comprehension and knowledge. He criticized the tendency to resort to violence over disagreements.
Speaking to mark the centenary of a pivotal meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and reformist saint Sree Narayana Guru, Gandhi emphasized that there's a pervasive absence of effort to understand differing perspectives, leading to violent actions in both political and international stages.
He reaffirmed the values of love, respect, and understanding, as taught by historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru, advocating for non-violent approaches in resolving disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urgent Call for Police Presence to Tackle Caste Violence in Tamil Nadu
World Cup 2026: Geopolitical Tensions, Cartel Violence, and Rising Ticket Prices Challenge Tournament
Mahatma Gandhi Bust Strengthens India-Montana Ties at University of Montana
Mahatma Gandhi's Bust Unveiled at University of Montana: A Symbol of Nonviolence
Gang Violence in Nanguneri Sparks Political Controversy