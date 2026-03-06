Unity in Diversity: Bhagwat Speaks at Chadar Mahotsav

In a powerful call for global unity, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that wars and conflicts persist worldwide due to a fundamental failure to recognize the oneness of humanity. Speaking at the Dharma Sabha, marking the Chadar Mahotsav in Jaisalmer, Bhagwat underscored the missed opportunities by institutions like the League of Nations and United Nations to achieve lasting peace.

Bhagwat drew on Indian philosophical concepts of unity in diversity, emphasizing that true harmony arises when humanity embraces its intrinsic interconnectedness. He stressed that India's resilience in facing challenges is rooted in its cultural emphasis on unity, urging society to overcome divisions through goodwill and acceptance of diverse paths towards the divine.

The event celebrated Acharya Jinadattasuri, a revered Jain monk whose teachings have transcended centuries. Devotees gathered for the festival, remembering his legacy through the sacred 'chamatkari vastra', a symbol of divine protection, believed to possess miraculous powers against calamities, thus showcasing the lasting impact of age-old wisdom in contemporary times.

(With inputs from agencies.)