Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Bhagwat Speaks at Chadar Mahotsav

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of recognizing oneness to prevent global conflicts. Speaking at Jaisalmer's Chadar Mahotsav, he reflects on the failure of international bodies to maintain peace and highlights India's ancient wisdom in promoting unity. The festival celebrates Jain monk Acharya Jinadattasuri’s enduring teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:51 IST
Unity in Diversity: Bhagwat Speaks at Chadar Mahotsav
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful call for global unity, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that wars and conflicts persist worldwide due to a fundamental failure to recognize the oneness of humanity. Speaking at the Dharma Sabha, marking the Chadar Mahotsav in Jaisalmer, Bhagwat underscored the missed opportunities by institutions like the League of Nations and United Nations to achieve lasting peace.

Bhagwat drew on Indian philosophical concepts of unity in diversity, emphasizing that true harmony arises when humanity embraces its intrinsic interconnectedness. He stressed that India's resilience in facing challenges is rooted in its cultural emphasis on unity, urging society to overcome divisions through goodwill and acceptance of diverse paths towards the divine.

The event celebrated Acharya Jinadattasuri, a revered Jain monk whose teachings have transcended centuries. Devotees gathered for the festival, remembering his legacy through the sacred 'chamatkari vastra', a symbol of divine protection, believed to possess miraculous powers against calamities, thus showcasing the lasting impact of age-old wisdom in contemporary times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

 Global
2
Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising T...

 India
3
Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

 India
4
State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fadnavis to media.

State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026