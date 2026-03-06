India's Amusement Expo 2026: Shaping the Future of Entertainment
The 24th IAAPI Amusement Expo is set to occur from March 10-12, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. This event, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, aims to unite global leaders to shape the future of the amusement industry, featuring over 200 exhibitors from multiple countries.
The 24th edition of the IAAPI Amusement Expo is slated to take place between March 10 and 12, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai. Endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism under the 'Incredible India' banner, alongside Telangana and Madhya Pradesh as partner states, the event marks a significant milestone in the amusement, leisure, and entertainment industry.
Spanning a vast 15,000 square meters, the expo will spotlight over 200 exhibitors, including international representation from countries like the USA, UK, and China. The attendees will experience a comprehensive showcase of amusement rides, water slides, and digital attractions. Further activities involve IAC Connect, conferences on technology and consumer behavior, and the Safety Conclave prioritizing world-class safety standards.
Ankur Maheshwary, IAAPI's Chairman, notes, "The Indian amusement sector stands at a transformative phase, anticipating growth to INR 22,000 crore by 2030." He emphasizes the expo's role in fostering strategic partnerships and advancing operational standards, contributing to India's status as a global hub for entertainment.
