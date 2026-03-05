Revamping Justice: Amit Shah Inaugurates New Criminal Laws Exhibition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a three-day exhibition showcasing new criminal laws, as organized by the Odisha Police. The 'Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition' aims to educate the public on India's legal reforms and the overhaul of the criminal justice system.

These new laws, effective from July 1, 2024, replace the old colonial legal structure, namely the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act. The exhibition, which will span from March 7 to March 10, highlights reforms focused on protecting women and children, and curbing cybercrimes.

Aside from the exhibition, Minister Shah will inaugurate 20 new cyber police stations virtually. The exhibition emphasizes increased conviction rates and advancements in forensic capabilities to address crime more effectively.

