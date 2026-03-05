Raisina Dialogue 2026: Global Leaders Converge for Strategic Discussions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Thursday in New Delhi, marking a significant moment for India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. Scheduled over three days from March 5 to 7, the event promises a convergence of global leaders, policymakers, and experts aiming to tackle pressing international challenges.

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, will grace the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, delivering a keynote address. The Dialogue, co-organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in cooperation with India's Ministry of External Affairs, boasts representation from 110 countries. Attendees include ministers, military commanders, business leaders, and scholars gathered to explore this year's theme, 'Samskara -- Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement.'

The agenda spans six thematic pillars: Contested Frontiers, Repairing the Commons, White Whale, The Eleventh Hour, Tomorrowland, and Trade in the Time of Tariffs. With 2,700 participants expected in person and millions more tuning in online, the Dialogue is poised to dissect how technological disruption, strategic rivalry, and economic security are reshaping global politics. The discussions will conclude with a focus on India's vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' aligning with its broader ambition for economic transformation by 2047.