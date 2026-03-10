Left Menu

Legacy of Hermann Kulke: A Tribute to the Historian Bringing Odisha to the World

Odisha officials mourn the loss of Hermann Kulke, a renowned historian who significantly impacted the global understanding of Shree Jagannatha culture and Odisha's heritage. Recognized with numerous honors, Kulke's contributions, especially through the Orissa Research Project, continue to inspire scholars worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:22 IST
Renowned historian Hermann Kulke, celebrated for his profound contributions to the understanding of Odisha's culture and heritage, passed away recently, leaving a void in the field of Indology. Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and leader of the opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed their sorrow over his demise.

Singh Deo highlighted Kulke's pioneering work that left an indelible mark on the study of Indology, stating that his research on Odisha's history, culture, and politics continues to inspire scholars globally. As a founding member of the Orissa Research Project, Kulke's contributions to Odisha's heritage studies were unparalleled.

Naveen Patnaik echoed these sentiments, stating that Kulke's leadership at the Orissa Research Project and research on Odisha's culture introduced the state's rich heritage to the global academic discourse. Kulke was recognized with prestigious awards, including India's Padma Shri and Germany's Order of Merit.

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

