Legacy of Hermann Kulke: A Tribute to the Historian Bringing Odisha to the World

Renowned historian Hermann Kulke, celebrated for his profound contributions to the understanding of Odisha's culture and heritage, passed away recently, leaving a void in the field of Indology. Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and leader of the opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed their sorrow over his demise.

Singh Deo highlighted Kulke's pioneering work that left an indelible mark on the study of Indology, stating that his research on Odisha's history, culture, and politics continues to inspire scholars globally. As a founding member of the Orissa Research Project, Kulke's contributions to Odisha's heritage studies were unparalleled.

Naveen Patnaik echoed these sentiments, stating that Kulke's leadership at the Orissa Research Project and research on Odisha's culture introduced the state's rich heritage to the global academic discourse. Kulke was recognized with prestigious awards, including India's Padma Shri and Germany's Order of Merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)