Healthcare Headlines: Crisis in Iran, Duchenne Breakthrough, and Amazon's AI Assistant Launch

The World Health Organization has confirmed 18 attacks on healthcare sites in Iran amid ongoing conflict, leading to the deaths of several health workers and exacerbating the nation's healthcare crisis. WHO stresses the importance of protecting healthcare facilities under international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, Regenxbio has announced promising interim results from its trial for the experimental Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy. Their innovative treatment shows enhanced muscle function in affected boys, reflecting a potential breakthrough in tackling this condition.

In other news, Amazon expands its healthcare AI assistant across its platforms, aiming to enhance patient-provider interactions and assist with medication and symptom queries. This healthcare innovation marks Amazon's continued push into the medical sector, offering new digital solutions.

