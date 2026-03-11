Nikki Glaser Returns to Host 2027 Golden Globes, Making It a Three-Peat

Nikki Glaser will return to helm the Golden Globes for the third time in 2027, according to an announcement from CBS and Dick Clark Productions, as reported by Variety. The 84th Annual Golden Globes is set to air live on Sunday, January 10, 2027.

Glaser, known for her sharp comedy, expressed her excitement about hosting again, noting the balance it brings in her family's eyes. Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne praised Glaser's unmatched comedic delivery and room-commanding presence, adding anticipation for her 2027 performance.

Executive producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, in the wake of 2026's show, commended Glaser's hard work and expressed their wish for her to return. Glaser herself expressed a desire to build a legacy alongside past renowned hosts. Beyond the Globes, Glaser will feature in a Hulu standup special, a 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut, and several major film projects.

